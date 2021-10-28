Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Grows Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 2.93% of Surmodics worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRDX opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $753.80 million, a P/E ratio of 543.45, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

