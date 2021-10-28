Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.38% of Snap-on worth $45,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Snap-on by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.20.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $202.52 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

