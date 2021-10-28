Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Grows Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 3.65% of Strategic Education worth $68,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at about $688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Strategic Education by 1,376.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Strategic Education by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Strategic Education stock opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

