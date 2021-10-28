Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $13.60 Million Stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,889 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 4.26% of RedHill Biopharma worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

