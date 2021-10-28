Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.58% of SPS Commerce worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $170.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.44. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

