Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $4.85 Million Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,209 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.47% of OneSpan worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 678,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneSpan news, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

