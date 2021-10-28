Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $51.82 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 2.31% of InterDigital worth $51,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after acquiring an additional 434,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 80,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in InterDigital by 11.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 41,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $66.51 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

