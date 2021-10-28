Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $6.80 Million Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.34% of PROS worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after buying an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 250,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after buying an additional 242,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE PRO opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.