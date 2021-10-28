Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Increases Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.08% of NuVasive worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

NUVA stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,720.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

