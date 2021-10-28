Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Increases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.63% of Gentherm worth $85,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
THRM stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84.
THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.