Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Increases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the quarter. Gentherm comprises approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.63% of Gentherm worth $85,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRM stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

