Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Lowers Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,275 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.22% of Kornit Digital worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $230,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $159.48 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $164.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

