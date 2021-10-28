Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Purchases 29,915 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 2.00% of Deluxe worth $40,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deluxe by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

