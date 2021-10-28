Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Purchases 5,573 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 1.37% of Landstar System worth $83,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $171.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.63 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

