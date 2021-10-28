Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.19% of Paychex worth $72,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.