Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Raises Stock Holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 10.04% of MiX Telematics worth $40,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $311.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

