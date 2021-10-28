Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 86,576 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,576 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $431.86 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $440.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

