Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Trims Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292,115 shares during the quarter. The Middleby makes up about 1.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.83% of The Middleby worth $79,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Middleby by 4,943.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after buying an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $77,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $55,938,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MIDD opened at $174.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.23. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

