Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137,267 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.19% of Manhattan Associates worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $181.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

