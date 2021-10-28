Ditto (DITTO) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $107,993.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00069804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,227.74 or 0.99950445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.31 or 0.06801232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars.

