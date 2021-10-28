Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DEC stock opened at GBX 117.34 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.99. The company has a market capitalization of £996.92 million and a PE ratio of -9.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

