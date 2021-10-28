DogeCash Price Hits $0.0210 on Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $332,330.61 and $1,627.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047972 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001217 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 353.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 171.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,858,977 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

