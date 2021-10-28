Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Dollar Tree worth $100,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

