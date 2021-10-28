Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Domino’s Pizza worth $91,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 75.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 136,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,641,000 after buying an additional 58,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 61.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $480.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

