Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of DGICA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 57,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $445.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,247.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

