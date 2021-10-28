DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,109 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for 5.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.79% of DoorDash worth $460,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $5,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $58,495,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 259.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $17,007,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $25,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.05. 24,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,146. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.56. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,096,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,978,075. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

