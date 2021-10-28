DPRating (RATING) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,464.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $693,314.66 and $45,464.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00233753 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00099597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

