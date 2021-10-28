Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.00% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $245,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $16,256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

