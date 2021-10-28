Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.00% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $245,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $16,256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
