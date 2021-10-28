Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.00% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $245,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

