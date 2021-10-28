DragonVein Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $84,821.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,805.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.62 or 0.00955606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.60 or 0.00264708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.14 or 0.00249401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.