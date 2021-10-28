Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 269,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,709. The company has a market cap of $834.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dril-Quip stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

