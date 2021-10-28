Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 269,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,709. The company has a market cap of $834.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.
In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
