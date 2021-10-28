DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.80 ($6.44).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMDS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Shore Capital lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 577 ($7.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 15,922 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,375.24 ($91,945.70). Also, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,191,986.84).

LON SMDS opened at GBX 389.30 ($5.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 429.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424.92. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 271 ($3.54) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.09).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

