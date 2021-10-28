DSLA Protocol Market Cap Achieves $45.94 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.94 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00209532 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00098662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,461,172,878 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

