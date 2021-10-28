DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 394.3% from the September 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.3 days.

OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $240.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.75 and its 200 day moving average is $238.98. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $156.00 and a 1 year high of $271.31.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.