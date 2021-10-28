DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 30.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.19. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

