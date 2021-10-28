DuckDaoDime One Day Trading Volume Tops $392,411.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $392,411.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.87 or 0.00029021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,738.07 or 1.00268194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.81 or 0.07053123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022581 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.