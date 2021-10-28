Duke Energy (DUK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Duke Energy has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.000-$5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.00-$5.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

