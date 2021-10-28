Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.750 EPS.

NYSE:DRE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,436. Duke Realty has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

