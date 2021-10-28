Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$8.63. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 446,661 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders have purchased 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 over the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

