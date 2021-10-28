Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$8.63. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 446,661 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPM shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 771,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders have purchased 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 over the last three months.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
