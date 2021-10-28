DWF Group (LON:DWF) Trading Down 2.7%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) shares were down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). Approximately 53,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 237,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DWF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded DWF Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £357.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.15.

In related news, insider Michele Cicchett sold 184,999 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £188,698.98 ($246,536.43).

DWF Group plc

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

