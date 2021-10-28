DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.49 ($49.99).

DWS stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €38.04 ($44.75). The stock had a trading volume of 196,688 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

