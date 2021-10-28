DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Position Raised by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. DXP Enterprises makes up approximately 1.2% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 6.66% of DXP Enterprises worth $42,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 86,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

DXPE stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $31.90. 31,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,009. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $612.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $285.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

