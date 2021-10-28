Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 63.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 59.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 271,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

NYSE DT opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.36, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

