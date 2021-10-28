Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.
NYSE DX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,513. The firm has a market cap of $604.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
