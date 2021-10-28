Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE DX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,513. The firm has a market cap of $604.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

