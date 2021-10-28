Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $539.97

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539.97 ($7.05) and traded as high as GBX 541.50 ($7.07). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 541.50 ($7.07), with a volume of 6,510 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market cap of £142.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2,707.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 539.97.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

