Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

EXP traded up $10.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.88. 594,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.45.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Eagle Materials worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

