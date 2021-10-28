Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $110.04. 1,046,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,827. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.