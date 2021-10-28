easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. AlphaValue lowered easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux raised easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

ESYJY stock remained flat at $$8.44 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,144. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

