easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. AlphaValue lowered easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cheuvreux raised easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.00.

ESYJY stock remained flat at $$8.44 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,144. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

