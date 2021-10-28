Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,008 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Eaton worth $107,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $160.12 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

