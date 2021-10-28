eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $303,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 718,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.