eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $91.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of EBAY opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

